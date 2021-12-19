CWV Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,963.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $12.64 million and $8,963.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.78 or 0.08378277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00076279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.06 or 1.00166161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

