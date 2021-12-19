CyberMiles (CMT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.77 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $612,413.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,557.71 or 0.99730056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00327882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00031926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001960 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

