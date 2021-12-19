Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.97 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $259.36 or 0.00553702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $5.97 million and $119,023.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010706 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00159265 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 23,005 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.