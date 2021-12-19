CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.46% of CyrusOne worth $218,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $97,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE opened at $89.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 218.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.