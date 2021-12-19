CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 4,797,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,450. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.