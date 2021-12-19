Dai (DAI) Hits Market Cap of $9.23 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $9.23 billion and approximately $551.63 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,226,758,859 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

