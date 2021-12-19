Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 438,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,408,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 127,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $313.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.92. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

