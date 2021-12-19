Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DANOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of DANOY opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

