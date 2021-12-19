DAOventures (DVD) Market Capitalization Achieves $682,474.74

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $682,474.74 and $1,232.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007206 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004049 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005375 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.