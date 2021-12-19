Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $154.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.
Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.83. 4,112,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average of $146.01. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.
Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4,601.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,215,000 after buying an additional 11,220,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,562 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $175,634,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,676,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $294,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.