Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $154.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.83. 4,112,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average of $146.01. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $981,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4,601.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,215,000 after buying an additional 11,220,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,562 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $175,634,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,676,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $294,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.