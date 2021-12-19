Dash (DASH) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $131.19 or 0.00278685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $176.37 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002965 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016890 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000195 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,485,826 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

