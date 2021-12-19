DATA (DTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,477.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. DATA has a total market cap of $857,429.51 and approximately $37,477.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATA has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One DATA coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006830 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.