Data Storage (DTST) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Data Storage (OTCMKTS: DTST) is one of 130 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Data Storage to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Storage and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $9.32 million $200,000.00 83.52 Data Storage Competitors $993.34 million $1.40 million 17.64

Data Storage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Data Storage and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data Storage Competitors 668 3186 4925 92 2.50

Data Storage currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.52%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 42.07%. Given Data Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Data Storage is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage’s peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 2.20% 2.89% 1.72% Data Storage Competitors -39.03% -1,612.21% -10.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 87.0% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Data Storage beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services; data center and security; voice and data solutions; and email archival solution. The company was founded by Charles M. Piluso in June 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

