Datacoin (DTC) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $37,667.34 and $132.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

