DAV Coin (DAV) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $1.02 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,909.67 or 0.99597928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00325005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00032189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001975 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

