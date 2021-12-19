DEAPcoin (DEP) Market Cap Achieves $150.22 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $150.22 million and $11.69 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007016 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,472,976,445 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

