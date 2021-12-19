Decentralized Machine Learning Reaches Market Cap of $372,998.54 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $372,998.54 and $2,646.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

