DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DECOIN has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $8.35 million and $101.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,731,859 coins and its circulating supply is 56,059,189 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars.

