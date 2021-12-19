DeepOnion Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $2,295.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010705 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,611,994 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

