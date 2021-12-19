Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

NYSE DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $262.85 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

