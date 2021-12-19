Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $262.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. DA Davidson began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

