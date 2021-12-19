DeFi Bids (BID) Price Hits $0.0158

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $378,338.95 and $865.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00040375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006945 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,611,276 coins and its circulating supply is 23,877,907 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

