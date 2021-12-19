DeFiner (FIN) Trading Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $677,041.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00041824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

About DeFiner

FIN is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,881,256 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.