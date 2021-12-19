DeGate Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.40 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $17.20 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

