Degenerator Reaches 1-Day Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00275998 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008968 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00017235 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.