Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,300 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 190,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKL stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $43.40. 36,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,900. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $189.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.75 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 100.80%.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

