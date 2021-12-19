DeltaChain (DELTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00388771 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009693 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000919 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $685.68 or 0.01457966 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

