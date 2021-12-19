Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.22

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 455,332,436 coins and its circulating supply is 103,372,631 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

