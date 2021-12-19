Dero (DERO) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $10.32 or 0.00021951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $114.23 million and approximately $393,846.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,012.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.74 or 0.08361082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00334473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.41 or 0.00932533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00075199 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.39 or 0.00390099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00265248 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,068,880 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.