Dether (DTH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,162.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Dether has a total market capitalization of $645,655.28 and approximately $30,162.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dether has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00041824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.