Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:PBBGF remained flat at $$6.85 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

