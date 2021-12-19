Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:PBBGF remained flat at $$6.85 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

