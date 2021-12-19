Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $2.51

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00005386 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $13,465.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013457 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004082 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00039727 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.50 or 0.00434698 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

