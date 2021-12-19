Devery (EVE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,184.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Devery has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a market cap of $157,941.15 and $7,184.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

