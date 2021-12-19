DFSocial Gaming Market Cap Tops $1.88 Million (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $162,937.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00053056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.23 or 0.08348490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00076545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.29 or 0.99967751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

