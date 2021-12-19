DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHT. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get DHT alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. DHT has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $896.69 million, a PE ratio of -262.50 and a beta of -0.29.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.