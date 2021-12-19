Diamond Trading Down 3.9% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00004912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $15,606.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001645 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 134.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057809 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,651,636 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

