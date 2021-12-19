Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 573,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 132,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. 682,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,764. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.49. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

