DIGG One Day Trading Volume Hits $135,694.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for approximately $35,890.69 or 0.76204638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $18.05 million and $135,694.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.97 or 0.08320933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00076375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,036.15 or 0.99869167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.