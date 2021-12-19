Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $136,006,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,434,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $171.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $174.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

