Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0012

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Digiwage has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Digiwage has a total market cap of $55,037.94 and $9.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

