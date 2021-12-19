DinoExchange 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $57,909.00 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One DinoExchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $526,769.59 and $57,909.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.87 or 0.08300098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,797.00 or 0.99828518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DinoExchange Coin Profile

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

