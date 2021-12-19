disBalancer (DDOS) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $192,314.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00053144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.82 or 0.08346437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.19 or 1.00014868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,677,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,402 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

