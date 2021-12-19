DistX Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One DistX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a market cap of $15,070.26 and $21,074.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DistX has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.61 or 0.08311110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.73 or 0.99751341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

