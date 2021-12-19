dKargo (DKA) Market Cap Tops $117.73 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, dKargo has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. dKargo has a total market cap of $117.73 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006997 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

