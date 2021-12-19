Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$97.90.

A number of research firms have commented on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price objective for the company. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

DCBO stock opened at C$84.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Docebo has a one year low of C$47.22 and a one year high of C$117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -133.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.33.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

