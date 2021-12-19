Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 147.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,157 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Dollar Tree worth $108,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $1,990,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dollar Tree by 27.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $6,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

