Don-key Hits 1-Day Volume of $763,981.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $15.96 million and $763,981.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00328928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,400,336 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

