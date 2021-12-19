Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Dover worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.08.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $170.29 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.