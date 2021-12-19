DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report $439.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $455.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $322.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

