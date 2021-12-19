Drep [new] Reaches Market Cap of $32.66 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $32.66 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001748 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.